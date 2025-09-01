The Medical Counselling Committee has released revised MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 schedule. The committee has revised the Round 2 counselling dates. Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can find the revised schedule on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 schedule revised, Round 2 registration begins on September 4 at mcc.nic.in(Sanjeev Verma/HT file)

The Round 2 registration process will begin on September 4 and will end on September 9, 2025. The choice filling will begin on September 5 and will end on September 9, 2025. The choice locking facility will begin from 4 pm of September 9 to 11.55 pm of September 9, 2025.

The Committee will process the seat allotment from September 10 to September 11, 2025 and the Round 2 seat allotment result will be announced on September 12, 2025.

Candidates can report and join the allotted institutes from September 13 to September 19, 2025. The verification of joined candidates data by institutes will be done from September 20 to September 21, 2025.

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: How to apply for Round 2

All those candidates who are eligible to apply for Round 2 counselling can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

2. Click on MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 round 2 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register yourself.

4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 1 resignation facility extended till September 3, details here

Meanwhile, the Committee has extended the NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 resignation facility until September 3, 2025. Candidates who want to resign from the allotted seat without forfeiting their security deposit can do it till 5 pm on the said date. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC.