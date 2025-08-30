Medical Counselling Committee, MCC, has extended the NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 resignation facility until September 3, 2025. Candidates who want to resign from the allotted seat without forfeiting their security deposit can do so until 5 p.m. on September 3. NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 1 resignation facility extended till September 3, details here(Sanjeev Verma/HT file)

The official notice reads, "The Resignation facility for Round-1 of UG Counselling 2025 without Forfeiture of Security Deposit has been extended upto 05:00 P.M of 03.09.2025."

Candidates who have been allotted a seat must report physically to the allotted college to resign their seats.

In the previous notice on resignation, the Committee said that candidates who have joined the allotted college and have obtained seat confirmation letter and now wish to resign from the seat only those candidates need to report to the college and obtain resignation letter, and candidates who have not obtained seat confirmation letter need not go to the allotted college for the purpose of resignation and will be treated as free exit.

Candidates must ensure that their Resignation Letter is generated online (through portal provided by MCC) by the allotted college, failing which the resignation will be treated as ‘Null & Void’.

Meanwhile, MCC has onboarded medical colleges as designated disability centres to issue disability certificates w.r.t Interim Guidelines issued by NMC on Assessment method for granting admission in MBBS course under the PwBD category for AY 2025-26.

Candidates can now visit the following Designated Disability Centers in addition to the earlier 16 Disability centers of MCC to get examined and obtain Disability Certificates as per NMC Guidelines. The PwD portal for Round-2 of UG Counselling 2025 is active now and is open until 12:00 Noon on September 9, 2025. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of MCC.