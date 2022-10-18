Home / Education / Admissions / MHT CET 2022 round 1 provisional allotment result out, direct link here

MHT CET 2022 round 1 provisional allotment result out, direct link here

Published on Oct 18, 2022 05:30 PM IST

MHT CET provisional result is available on the CAP portal at cetcell.mahacet.org and fe2022.mahacet.org. Use the link given here to check it.

ByHT Education Desk

MHT CET Counselling 2022: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has announced provisional allotment result of the first round of MHT CET 2022 counselling. MHT CET provisional result is available on the CAP portal at cetcell.mahacet.org and fe2022.mahacet.org.

MHT CET counselling provisional allotment result direct link

While registration for MHT CET BE/BTech (4 year) and Master of Engineering (5 year integrated) courses through CAP counselling has ended, the facility for non-CAP candidates will continue till November 17 (5 pm).

Candidates who have been allotted seats provisionally have to accept their seats from October 19 to 21 (3 pm) and report to the allotted institute and confirm admissions from October 19 to 21.

“The candidate shall self-verify the seat allotment made to him/her in the CAP Round I by accepting declaration through his/her login and certifying that his/her claim related with qualifying marks, category, gender, reservation, specific reservation etc. made by candidate in the application form are correct and relevant documents uploaded to substantiate his/her claims are authentic and correct,” an official statement reads.

“Candidates who have been allotted the seat as per their first preference in Round I (auto freezed) shall pay the seat acceptance fee by online mode through their login and Such candidates shall not be eligible for participation in subsequent Rounds,” it adds.

Get latest news on Education along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
Tuesday, October 18, 2022
