State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will end the registration process for MHT CET 2023 Counselling for B.E, B.Tech courses on July 7, 2023. Candidates who still have not registered for the counselling round can do it through the official site of MHT CET at fe2023.mahacet.org. MHT CET 2023 Counselling: B.E, B.Tech registration ends on July 7 at fe2023.mahacet.org(Hindustan Times)

Earlier the last date to register was till July 3, which was extended till July 7, 2023. The documents verification and confirmation of application form for admission by online mode has also been extended till July 8, 2023.

To apply for the counselling round for admission to First Year Under Graduate Technical Courses in Engineering and Technology (4 Years) & Master of Engineering and Technology (Integrated 5 Years), candidates can follow the steps given below.

MHT CET 2023 Counselling: How to register

Visit the official website of MHT CET at fe2023.mahacet.org.

On the homepage, click on the B.E/B.Tech

Register and proceed with the application

Upload all the required documents

Submit the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Candidates who have registered for MHT-CET 2023 are not required to pay any fee for registration for admission. However other candidates who have obtained score which is valid for admission in academic year 2023-24 in JEE (Main) and have not registered for MHT-CET 2023 are required to pay fee.

The counselling registration fee is ₹800 for general category candidates from Maharashtra State, Outside Maharashtra State (OMS), Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh Migrant candidates & children of Indian workers in Gulf countries (CIWGC). For the Reserved Category Candidates of Backward Class Categories [SC, ST, VJ/DT- NT(A), NT(B), NT(C), NT(D), OBC, SBC, EWS] & Persons with Disability Candidates belonging to Maharashtra State only the application fee is ₹600. For more related details candidates can check the official site of MAHACET.