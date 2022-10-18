Home / Education / Admissions / MHT CET Counselling 2022 LIVE: CAP Round 1 provisional allotment result today
Live

MHT CET Counselling 2022 LIVE: CAP Round 1 provisional allotment result today

admissions
Updated on Oct 18, 2022 01:11 PM IST

MHT CET Counselling 2022 Live Updates: Seat allotment result for CAP Round 1 will be released today, October 18, 2022 at fe2022.mahacet.org. Check latest updates below. 

MHT CET Counselling 2022 LIVE: Seat Allotment Result at fe2022.mahacet.org
MHT CET Counselling 2022 LIVE: Seat Allotment Result at fe2022.mahacet.org
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
OPEN APP

MHT CET Counselling 2022 Live Updates: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will release MHT CET Counselling 2022 CAP Round 1 provisional allotment result on October 18, 2022. Candidates who have registered themselves for CAP Round 1 can check the result through the official site of MHT CET at fe2022.mahacet.org. 

After MHT CET provisional allotment list is out, selected candidates will then have to accept seats from October 19 to 21 (3 pm) and report to the allotted institute and confirm admissions from October 19 to 21. The payment of fees will also have to be done within this time frame. 

Candidates who have been allotted the seat as per their first preference in Round I (auto freezed) shall pay the seat acceptance fee by online mode through their login and Such candidates shall not be eligible for participation in subsequent Rounds.

A Candidate who has been allotted a seat shall download the “Provisional Seat Allotment Letter” 9. The Seat Acceptance Fee shall be Rs. 1,000/- for all Candidates. The candidate has to pay the Seat Acceptance Fee during first seat acceptance only. This fee shall be treated as non refundable processing fee. The Seat Acceptance fees is to be paid through His/ Her Own login by ONLINE MODE only

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 18, 2022 01:11 PM IST

    MHT CET cap provisional allotment list: Seat matrix 

    Direct link to check CAP Round 1 seat matrix 

  • Oct 18, 2022 12:59 PM IST

    MHT CET cap round 1 result 

    MHT CET cap round 1 result for seat allotment will be releasing today. The direct link to check the seat allotment result will be available on the official site of MHT CET at fe2022.mahacet.org.

  • Oct 18, 2022 12:50 PM IST

    MHT CET cap round 1 seat allotment: How much is seat acceptance fee 

    The Seat Acceptance Fee shall be Rs. 1,000/- for all Candidates. The candidate has to pay the Seat Acceptance Fee during first seat acceptance only. This fee shall be treated as non refundable processing fee.

  • Oct 18, 2022 12:39 PM IST

    MHT CET cap round 2022: Know about seat allocation 

    Candidates who have been allotted the seat as per their first preference in Round I (auto freezed) shall pay the seat acceptance fee by online mode through their login and Such candidates shall not be eligible for participation in subsequent Rounds.

  • Oct 18, 2022 12:31 PM IST

    MHT CET counselling: CAP Round 1 Schedule 

    The provisional seat allotment result will be released today, October 18, 2022. After MHT CET provisional allotment list is out, selected candidates will then have to accept seats from October 19 to 21 (3 pm) and report to the allotted institute and confirm admissions from October 19 to 21. The payment of fees will also have to be done within this time frame.

  • Oct 18, 2022 12:25 PM IST

    MHT CET engineering 

    The provisional seat allotment result will be released for First Year Under Graduate Technical Courses in Engineering and Technology (4 Years) & Master of Engineering and Technology (Integrated 5 Years). 

  • Oct 18, 2022 12:17 PM IST

    MHT CET merit list: How to check 

    Visit the official site of MHT CET at fe2022.mahacet.org.

    Click on candidate's login link and enter the details. 

    Your allotment result will be displayed on the screen. 

    Check the allotment result and download the page. 

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. 

  • Oct 18, 2022 12:07 PM IST

    MHT CET official website 2022: Where to check result 

    The official website to check seat allotment result is fe2022.mahacet.org. The direct link will also be posted here after the allotment result is out. 

  • Oct 18, 2022 11:59 AM IST

    MHT CET CAP Round 1 Result: Today 

    MHT CET CAP Round 1 Result will be displayed today. The final merit list was released on October 12, 2022. Candidates can check the result through the official site of MHT CET at fe2022.mahacet.org.

  • Oct 18, 2022 11:53 AM IST

    Provisional allotment list: CAP Round 1 list today 

    CAP Round 1 provisional allotment list will be released today, October 18, 2022. The time of release has not been shared by the Cell yet. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mht cet education news

TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling: Final phase schedule revised, check new dates here

admissions
Published on Oct 18, 2022 12:59 PM IST

TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling final phase schedule has been revised. Candidates can check the new revised dates below.

TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling: Final phase schedule revised, check new dates here(Hindustan Times)
TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling: Final phase schedule revised, check new dates here(Hindustan Times)

MHT CET Counselling 2022 LIVE: CAP Round 1 provisional allotment result today

admissions
Updated on Oct 18, 2022 01:11 PM IST

MHT CET Counselling 2022 Live Updates: Seat allotment result for CAP Round 1 will be released today, October 18, 2022 at fe2022.mahacet.org. Check latest updates below. 

MHT CET Counselling 2022 LIVE: Seat Allotment Result at fe2022.mahacet.org
MHT CET Counselling 2022 LIVE: Seat Allotment Result at fe2022.mahacet.org

NEET Counselling 2022: Schedule for round 1 revised after addition of new seats

admissions
Published on Oct 18, 2022 09:45 AM IST

NEET Counselling 2022 UG: Registration for MCC round 1 ends today on mcc.nic.in.

NEET Counselling 2022: Schedule for round 1 revised after addition of new seats (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
NEET Counselling 2022: Schedule for round 1 revised after addition of new seats (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

MHT CET Counselling 2022: Provisional allotment result for CAP round 1 today

admissions
Published on Oct 18, 2022 08:58 AM IST

MHT CET Counselling 2022: Round 1 seat allotment result today on cetcell.mahacet.org and fe2022.mahacet.org.

MHT CET Counselling 2022: Provisional allotment result for CAP round 1 today(HT file)
MHT CET Counselling 2022: Provisional allotment result for CAP round 1 today(HT file)

DU Admissions 2022 First Cut Off Live: 1st merit list not today, check new date

admissions
Updated on Oct 18, 2022 11:39 AM IST

DU First Cut Off List 2022 Live Updates: DU UG first cut off list 2022 will be released on Wednesday, October 19

DU Admissions 2022 First Cut Off Live: 1st merit list not today, check new date(Raj K Raj/HT photo)
DU Admissions 2022 First Cut Off Live: 1st merit list not today, check new date(Raj K Raj/HT photo)

CSAB 2022 special round counselling dates announced at csab.nic.in, details here

admissions
Updated on Oct 15, 2022 05:12 PM IST

CSAB has announced the counselling dates for CSAB 2022 special round.

CSAB 2022 special round counselling dates announced at csab.nic.in(PTI / Representative image)
CSAB 2022 special round counselling dates announced at csab.nic.in(PTI / Representative image)

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Registration ends on Oct 17, seat allotment next week

admissions
Published on Oct 15, 2022 01:45 PM IST

NEET UG Counselling 2022 registration ends on October 17, 2022. The seat allotment result will be released next week.

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Registration ends on Oct 17, seat allotment next week
NEET UG Counselling 2022: Registration ends on Oct 17, seat allotment next week

Punjab NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Registration process ends today at bfuhs.ac.in

admissions
Published on Oct 15, 2022 10:01 AM IST

Punjab NEET UG 2022 Counselling registration process ends today, October 15, 2022. Candidates can apply online through the direct link given below.

Punjab NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Registration process ends today at bfuhs.ac.in
Punjab NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Registration process ends today at bfuhs.ac.in

Delhi University issues tentative rank list of candidates for UG admissions

admissions
Published on Oct 14, 2022 07:34 PM IST

Delhi University UG admissions: Ahead of the announcement of first seat allocation list, the Delhi University on Friday issued a "simulated" list of ranks of candidates seeking admission to undergraduate programmes.

Delhi University UG admissions: The university said it will help them assess their probability of allocations in a particular programme and college.(Amal KS/HT file photo)
Delhi University UG admissions: The university said it will help them assess their probability of allocations in a particular programme and college.(Amal KS/HT file photo)

DU Merit List 2022 LIVE: Delhi University stimulated list released

admissions
Updated on Oct 14, 2022 07:46 PM IST

DU Merit List 2022 Live Updates: Delhi University admission stimulated has been released today, October 14, 2022 at du.ac.in. Check latest updates below. 

DU Merit List 2022 Live Updates
DU Merit List 2022 Live Updates

DU Merit List 2022: Stimulated list releasing today, here's how to check

admissions
Published on Oct 14, 2022 11:02 AM IST

DU stimulated list will be releasing today, October 14, 2022. Candidates can check the list through the steps given below.

DU Merit List 2022: Stimulated list releasing today, here's how to check(Amal KS/HT file photo)
DU Merit List 2022: Stimulated list releasing today, here's how to check(Amal KS/HT file photo)

Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2022: Registration begins today, here’s how to apply

admissions
Published on Oct 14, 2022 10:06 AM IST

Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2022 registration process begins today, October 14, 2022. Candidates can apply online through the official site of BCECEB at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2022: Registration begins today, here’s how to apply(Agencies/file)
Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2022: Registration begins today, here’s how to apply(Agencies/file)

Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2022: Last date to apply today at medadmgujarat.org

admissions
Published on Oct 14, 2022 08:45 AM IST

Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2022 registration closes today, October 14. Candidates who want to apply for undergraduate courses can do it through the official site at medadmgujarat.org.

Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2022: Last date to apply today at medadmgujarat.org
Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2022: Last date to apply today at medadmgujarat.org

WBJEE 2022 seat allotment result releasing today at wbjeeb.nic.in

admissions
Published on Oct 14, 2022 08:23 AM IST

WBJEE 2022 seat allotment result will be releasing today, September 14, 2022. Candidates can check the seat allotment result through the official site of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in.

WBJEE 2022 seat allotment result releasing today at wbjeeb.nic.in
WBJEE 2022 seat allotment result releasing today at wbjeeb.nic.in

TS EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result releasing on October 16 at tseamcet.nic.in

admissions
Published on Oct 13, 2022 06:00 PM IST

TS EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result will be released on October 16, 2022. The seat allotment result can be checked by candidates on the official site of TS EAMCET at tseamcet.nic.in.

TS EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result releasing on October 16 at tseamcet.nic.in
TS EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result releasing on October 16 at tseamcet.nic.in
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out