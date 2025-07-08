The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Maharashtra, will close registration today, July 8 at 5:00 PM for candidates who aiming for admissions to First Year Engineering and Technology program (B. E. / B. Tech.) and Five Year integrated in Master of Engineering and Technology The registration for application already started on June 28. MHT CET Counselling 2025: Last date to apply today at cetcell.mahacet.org, direct link here(HT file)

Candidates can register their application form by visiting the official website at www.mahacet.org

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria from the detailed notification or official website.

Candidates who have already registered for MHT-CET 2025 are not required to pay any fee further for registration. However other candidates who will opt for admission from the scores of JEE (Main), NEET (UG) and have not registered for MHT-CET 2025 are required to pay fee only by Credit Card / Debit Card / Net Banking / UPI. Fees, once paid, is non-refundable.

Application fee for General Category candidates from Maharashtra State, Outside Maharashtra State (OMS), Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh Migrant candidates is ₹ 1000/-

Application fee for Reserved Category Candidates [SC, ST, VJ/DTNT(A), NT(B), NT(C), NT(D), OBC, SBC, EWS, SEBC] & PWD Candidates belonging to Maharashtra State, Orphan and Transgender (Other) Candidates is ₹ 800/-

With this, last date for document verification is tomorrow, July 9 up to 5:00 PM. The provisional merit list will be out on July 12. Candidates can register their grievances on the provisional list from July 13 to 15 till 5:00 PM. The final merit list will be displayed on the official website on July 17, 2025.

Applications registered after July 8, 2025, will only be considered for non-CAP seats. Further details regarding option form filling and CAP allotment will be announced shortly on the website.

For any queries/enquiries, candidates can contact Help Line No -9175108612, 18002098851 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.