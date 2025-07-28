MP NEET UG Counselling 2025: First round registration ends tomorrow at dme.mponline.gov.in, important dates here

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh will close MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 first round registration tomorrow, July 29, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can find the direct link through the official website of DMEMP at dme.mponline.gov.in. MP NEET UG Counselling 2025: First round registration ends tomorrow(Sanjeev Verma/HT file)

The online application registration opened on the portal on July 21. Objections against vacancies can be raised on July 29, 2025. Disposal of objections & publication of final vacancies and Publication of the state Merit list of registered candidates will be on July 30, 2025.

MP Domicile Registered candidates' choice filling & locking will be held from July 31, 2025, to August 4, 2025 (up to 11:59 PM). The allotment result of Round 1 will be out on the website on August 6, 2025.

Physical Document verification by medical/dental colleges will be conducted from August 7 to August 11(up to 6 PM). Online registration and cancellation of admission at the college level and exercising the option for upgradation for round two by candidates at the time of admission from August 7, 2025, to August 16, 2025. Upgradation for Round 2 from August 7, 2025, to August 16, 2025 (up to 11:59 PM).

As per notice, candidates can exercise the option for upgradation at the time of admission at the college level. Candidates can edit their upgradation status at their candidate’s login until August 16, 2025 (up to 11:59 PM).

To register for MP NEET UG Counselling, candidates to follow these below steps:-

Visit official website- dme.mponline.gov.in

Navigate to ‘DME MBBS/BDS Counselling 2025’

Select Create profile and fill the details- NEET UG Roll number and Password

Click on the Registration form option and fill all the details

Upload all the documents

Pay the required fees through online mode

Download registration form for future need

Candidates to visit official website of DME, for related updates and announcements,