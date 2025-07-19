The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh, has officially released the schedule for Madhya Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (MP NEET UG) 2025 counselling on the website. MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 schedule released, registration begins on July 21(HT file)

Candidates who want to register for counselling round of MP NEET UG admissions can do it by visiting the official portal of DME, MP at dme.mponline.gov.in.

The online registration on the portal begin on July 21 and end on July 29 (upto 11:59 PM). The vacancies will be published on July 28, 2025 and objections against the vacancies can be raised till July 29, 2025.

Disposal of objections and publication of final vacancies and Publication of the state Merit list will be done on July 30, 2025. The choice filling & locking by MP Domicile registered candidates will be done from July 31 to August 4, 2025 (upto 11:59 PM).

As per the official schedule, the allotment result will be out on August 6, 2025. The physical document verification by colleges will held from August 7 and will close on August 11(upto 6 PM).

Candidates can register/cancel their admission at the college level online from August 7, 2025, to August 16, 2025, and exercise the option for upgradation for the second round.

To register for the online counselling, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of DME, MP at dme.mponline.gov.in.

2. Click on the MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Click on submit and login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of DME, MP.