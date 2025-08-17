MP NEET UG round 1 allotment result 2025 tomorrow at dme.mponline.gov.in

The Department of Public Health and Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh will announce seat allotment result for the first round of the MP NEET UG counselling 2025 tomorrow, August 18. When announced, candidates who applied for MP NEET UG counselling can check the seat allotment result at dme.mponline.gov.in. MP NEET UG round 1 allotment result 2025 tomorrow (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The seat allotment result for round 1 was scheduled for August 6, but it was postponed.

“The time table of the first phase of All India Counseling has been changed in the notice issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India on 05/08/2025 (notice attached). Therefore, the result of the fixed seat allocation of Madhya Pradesh State Level Counseling on 06/08/2025 is postponed. The revised time table of the first phase of Madhya Pradesh State Level Counseling will be released after the revised time table of counseling of state quota seats is released by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India,” the department said.

As per the revised schedule, candidates were allowed to register and edit their profiles and registration details between August 7 and 11.

The revised state merit list of registered candidates was released on August 12.

MP domicile and registered fresh candidates had to fill out and lock their choices between August 13 and 15.

What after MP NEET UG seat allotment result

As per the revised counselling schedule, candidates who get a seat in the first round of medical and dental seats need to report in person at the allotted institute for document verification and admissions between August 19 and 23.

Candidates can online resign or cancel their admission at the college level between August 19 and 24.

At the time of admission, they can also exercise the option for degradation of seats in the second round.

MP NEET UG Counselling 2025: How to check seat allotment result

1. Go to the official website of DME, MP - dme.mponline.gov.in.

2. Open the UG counselling page and then the round 1 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

3. Enter your login details, if required.

4. Submit the details, and your seat allotment result will be displayed.

5. Check the seat allotment result and download the allotment order.

For further details, candidates can check the official website of DME, MP.