MP RTE Lottery Result 2025 declared at rteportal.mp.gov.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
May 29, 2025 08:04 PM IST

MP RTE Lottery Result 2025 has been declared at rteportal.mp.gov.in. Check application status via the direct link given below. 

The Government of Madhya Pradesh has declared the Right to Education (RTE) Lottery Result 2025 on Thursday, May 29, 2025. Parents can check the allotment status of their wards on the official website at rteportal.mp.gov.in.

MP RTE Lottery Result 2025 has been declared at rteportal.mp.gov.in. The direct link to check is given here,
MP RTE Lottery Result 2025 has been declared at rteportal.mp.gov.in. The direct link to check is given here,

Notably, the online lottery results were announced at a press conference. It was informed that a total of 1,66,751 students were eligible for admission to 18,481 private schools in the state. 

Of the total applications, 1,03,139 were for Nursery, 47,738 for KG 1, and 15,874 for Class 1 admissions.

Direct link to check MP RTE Application Status

Also, 72,812 children out of 83,483 applicants have been allotted their first choice of school.

A total of 54,000 students have been allotted seats in nurseries, 22799 children in KG 1, and 6646 children in Class 1. 

It may be mentioned here that registrations for MP RTE admissions was conducted from May 5 to May 7, 2025. 

Next, students who have allotted seats will need to report to the schools between June 2 and June 10, 2025.  

Worth mentioning here, the RTE Act mandates that private schools across the state allocate 25% of their seats to children from economically weaker sections.

MP RTE Results 2025: Steps to check

Parents can follow the steps mentioned below to check the MP RTE allotment status of their wards: 

  1. Visit the official website at rteportal.mp.gov.in.
  2. On the home page, go the Online Admission under RTE section.
  3. On the next page, click on the link to check the application status. 
  4. Enter credentials to log in and submit. 
  5. Check the RTE application status. 
  6. Download the allotment letter and keep a printout of the same for further use. 

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of MP RTE. 

News / Education News / Admission News / MP RTE Lottery Result 2025 declared at rteportal.mp.gov.in, direct link here
Exam and College Guide
