UPSC CDS, NDA & NA II 2025: Registration begins at upsconline.nic.in, direct link here

Union Public Service Commission has started the registration process for UPSC CDS, NDA & NA II 2025 on May 28, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Combined Defense Service Examination 2025 and National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination 2025 can find the link on the official website of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in. UPSC CDS, NDA & NA II 2025: Registration begins, direct link here

The Union Public Service Commission is introducing a new Online Application Portal for registration and filling up of application form online. The portal has four modules, three of which namely, Account creation, Universal Registration and Common Application Form are common to all examination applications and can be filled anytime by the candidate while the fourth module is examination specific and can be filled during the time period allowed in notification of an examination.

The last date to apply for both the examination is June 17, 2025. The National Defence Academy/ Naval Academy II written examination and Combined Defense Service written exam will be held on September 14, 2025.

The Commission will fill 453 posts via Combined Defence Service exam and 406 posts via National Defence Academy/ Naval Academy II examination.

UPSC CDS, NDA & NA II 2025: How to apply

To apply for N.D.A. & N.A. Examination (II), 2025 and C.D.S. Examination (II), 2025, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

2. Click on UPSC NDA/NA & CDS II Exam 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register online.

4. Once registration is done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of the application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Application Fee

UPSC CDS II: Candidates (excepting Female/SC/ST candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs. 200/- by using Visa/Master/Rupay Credit/Debit Card/UPI Payment or by using internet banking facility of any Bank.

UPSC NDA/NA II: Candidates (excepting SC/ST candidates/female candidates / Wards of JCOs/NCOs/ORs who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs. 100/- by using Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card/UPI Payment or by using internet banking of any Bank.