DU VC says concerns on preparedness of UG fourth year rollout genuine, assures creation of facilities

PTI | , New Delhi
May 29, 2025 03:54 PM IST

VC Yogesh Singh urged students not to hesitate in enrolling, assuring that in case facilities are not available, it will be created.

As Delhi University gears up to launch the fourth year of its Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP) in August, Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh has acknowledged widespread concerns about the university's preparedness but assured that "facilities will be created" to support the initiative.

The rollout of Delhi University's Four-Year Undergraduate Programme comes amid criticism from faculty and students over inadequate infrastructure, incomplete curricula, and a lack of clarity on academic expectations. (File Photo)
The rollout of Delhi University's Four-Year Undergraduate Programme comes amid criticism from faculty and students over inadequate infrastructure, incomplete curricula, and a lack of clarity on academic expectations. (File Photo)

"The concerns are very genuine," Singh told PTI. "This is the first time the focus is on research, entrepreneurship and skill. These are new paths. Teachers are anxious, but this fourth year will be a game changer for undergraduate studies in our country."

The programme's rollout comes amid criticism from faculty and students over inadequate infrastructure, incomplete curricula, and a lack of clarity on academic expectations. Many colleges reportedly still lack upgraded laboratories, learning resources, and other essential facilities needed for the additional academic year.

However, Singh urged students not to hesitate in enrolling. "Don't worry. If facilities are not available, then facilities will be created. It is in the interest of our students," he said, emphasizing the university's commitment to making the transition a success.

However, teachers' associations and educationists remain skeptical. Several have pointed out that the restructured programme may lead to increased dropout rates, as students are unclear about the value and content of the fourth year. There are also concerns about overburdened faculty and limited funding for essential upgrades.

With just over a month remaining, Delhi University faces the challenge of addressing these logistical and academic gaps. The coming weeks will be crucial in determining whether the ambitious overhaul will fulfil its promise of transforming undergraduate education or falter under unpreparedness.

Get latest updates on Assam HSLC Result LIVE along with Educationand updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
