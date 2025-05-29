TS DOST 2025 Phase 1 seat allotment results today, here's how to check at dost.cgg.gov.in

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE, is scheduled to release the TS DOST Phase 1 seat allotment results on Thursday, May 29, 2025. Candidates who registered for undergraduate admissions will be able to check their seat allotment results on the official website at dost.cgg.gov.in. TS DOST 2025 Phase 1 seat allotment results will be out on May 29, 2025. The steps to check is given here, (HT file)

As per the official schedule, following are the important dates after the phase 1 seat allotment results are out:

Online Self-reporting by the seats allotted students: May 30 to June 6, 2025 Phase 2 Registration (With fee of Rs.400) - May 30 to June 8, 2025. Phase 2 web options - May 30 to June 9, 2025. Phase 2 seat allotment - June 13, 2025.

For the full schedule, candidates can click here.

TS DOST Phase 1 seat allotment: Here's how to check

Students can check their phase 1 seat allotment results by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at dost.cgg.gov.in. On the home page, go to the candidates' login section. Enter your credentials to log in and submit. Check your seat allotment result. Download and keep a printout for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of TSCHE.