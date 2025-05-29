Search Search
Thursday, May 29, 2025
TS DOST 2025 Phase 1 seat allotment results today, here's how to check at dost.cgg.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
May 29, 2025 03:12 PM IST

TS DOST 2025 Phase 1 seat allotment results is scheduled to be out on May 29, 2025. Know the steps to download and important dates. 

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE, is scheduled to release the TS DOST Phase 1 seat allotment results on Thursday, May 29, 2025. Candidates who registered for undergraduate admissions will be able to check their seat allotment results on the official website at dost.cgg.gov.in. 

TS DOST 2025 Phase 1 seat allotment results will be out on May 29, 2025. The steps to check is given here, (HT file)

Also read: AP EAMCET 2025 Answer Key: Objection window for A&P closes today at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, link here

As per the official schedule, following are the important dates after the phase 1 seat allotment results are out: 

  1. Online Self-reporting by the seats allotted students: May 30 to June 6, 2025
  2. Phase 2 Registration (With fee of Rs.400) - May 30 to June 8, 2025. 
  3. Phase 2 web options - May 30 to June 9, 2025. 
  4. Phase 2 seat allotment - June 13, 2025.

For the full schedule, candidates can click here

Also read: JEECUP Admit Card 2025: UPJEE hall ticket out for Group A candidates at jeecup.admissions.nic.in, download link here

TS DOST Phase 1 seat allotment: Here's how to check

Students can check their phase 1 seat allotment results by following the steps mentioned below: 

  1. Visit the official website at dost.cgg.gov.in.
  2. On the home page, go to the candidates' login section. 
  3. Enter your credentials to log in and submit. 
  4. Check your seat allotment result. 
  5. Download and keep a printout for future reference.

Also read: Bihar CET B.Ed Answer Key 2025 released at biharcetbed-lnmu.in, download link here

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of TSCHE. 

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times.
Exam and College Guide
