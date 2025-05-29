Bihar CET B.Ed Answer Key 2025 released at biharcetbed-lnmu.in, download link here

Lalit Narayan Mithila University has released the Bihar CET B.Ed Answer Key 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Bihar B.Ed Common Entrance Test can download the answer key through the official website of Bihar CET B.Ed at biharcetbed-lnmu.in. Bihar CET B.Ed Answer Key 2025 out at biharcetbed-lnmu.in, download link here

The answer key was released on May 28 and the objection window was also opened on the same date. The last date to raise objection against the answer key is May 30, 2025.

The official notice reads, "if any candidate has any objection to the answer key, they should send it with authentic evidence to Email Id - cetbedhelpdesk@Inmu.ac.in by midnight (11:59:59 PM) on 30/05/2025. Objections sent after the deadline or without authentic evidence will not be considered in any way."

Bihar CET B.Ed Answer Key 2025: How to download

To download the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of Bihar CET B.Ed at biharcetbed-lnmu.in.

2. Click on Bihar CET B.Ed Answer Key 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates can check the answers.

4. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The minimum qualifying marks for CET-B.Ed. In 2025, candidates of the unreserved category are 35%, corresponding to 42 marks and candidates of SC, ST, BC, EBC, WBC, EWS and Divyaang Category are 30%, corresponding to 36 marks. There is no negative marking.

The Bihar B.Ed CET examination was held on May 28. CET-B.Ed.-2025 was for two hours duration. Candidates had to answer 120 multiple-choice questions. Each question had four expected answers of which candidates had to select the most appropriate answer and mark them on the OMR sheet provided along with the Question Booklet. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Bihar CET B.Ed.