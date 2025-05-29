JEECUP Admit Card 2025: UPJEE hall ticket out for Group A candidates at jeecup.admissions.nic.in, download link here

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh has released the JEECUP Admit Card 2025. The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Exam hall tickets has been released for Group A posts. Eligible candidates can download the hall ticket through the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. JEECUP Admit Card 2025: UPJEE hall ticket out for Group A candidates, link here

The UPJEE will be held from June 5 to June 13, 2025. Candidates should reach the examination centre two hours before the start of the examination and ensure to complete biometric registration.

There will be no negative mark in UPJEE 2025. If more than one answer is correct or the question is wrong, those who attempt the question will be awarded full marks.

Candidates must bring their admit card and Aadhar Card or any other photo identity card with them, which must be presented in the examination hall when asked by the invigilator, centre superintendent and concerned officer. Without the admit card, candidates will be denied entry into the examination hall.

JEECUP Admit Card 2025: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

2. Click on JEECUP Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

UPJEE 2025 counselling will be done in three phases, and the detailed schedule will be announced after the results. For more related details candidates can check the official website of JEECUP.