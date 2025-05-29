UPSC introduces new portal for applications, here's all you need to know

The Union Public Service Commission, UPSC, has introduced a new online portal for registration and filling up of application form online. The UPSC has launched a new online portal for registration and filling up of application form.

The official notice issued by the commission states, “The UPSC Online Application Portal has four parts, arranged in 4 separate cards at the home page, three of which namely, Account Creation, Universal Registration and Common Application Form contains information which are common to all examinations and can be filled anytime by the candidates. The fourth part i.e. Examination contains examination notices, Examination Application and applications status. Only examination specific information is to be filled up in this part by candidates during the time period allowed in the notification of an examination.”

Move to save time and avoid last minute rush

The notice further added that the new arrangement is aimed at facilitating candidates to fill up first three parts anytime and keep ready for applying to any UPSC examination whenever notified with updates as may be required, thereby saving time and avoiding last minute rush.

Old OTR module not applicable

In this regard, the commission has asked all candidates to fill up the application and upload their documents in the newly introduced portal afresh through the website upsconline.nic.in.

It added that the previous One Time Registration (OTR) module will not be applicable henceforth.

Aadhar Card for verification purpose

For verification purpose, candidates have been strongly advised to use their Aadhar Card as ID document in the Universal Application for easy, effortless and seamless verification and authentication of ID and other details. The commission said doing so will serve as a permanent and common record for all examinations.

As informed by the UPSC, applications for CDS II and NDA & NA II examinations 2025 will be accepted through the new online application portal.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of UPSC.