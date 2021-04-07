IND USA
NATA 2021 Admit Card: Candidates who have applied for the April 10 exam and wish to appear can download their admit cards by logging into the official website of NATA at nata.in.(HT FILE)
NATA 2021 Admit Card released for April 10 test, here's how to download

  The Council of Architecture, IHC New Delhi has released admit cards for the National Aptitude Test for Architecture (NATA) 2021 examination to be held on April 10.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 01:35 PM IST

The Council of Architecture, IHC New Delhi has released admit cards for the National Aptitude Test for Architecture (NATA) 2021 examination to be held on April 10. Candidates who have applied for the April 10 exam and wish to appear can download their admit cards by logging into the official website of NATA at nata.in.

The first NATA exam will be held online in two shifts - from 10 am to 1 pm and from 2:30 pm to 5:30 - on April 10.

How to download NATA 2021 admit cards:

Visit the official site of NATA at nata.in

Click on the ‘NATA 2021 Registration’ tab.

Login by using your email id and password

Your admit card will appear on screen

The admit card will have your seat number and exam centre details.

Candidates should take printouts of their NATA 2021 admit cards, as they need to carry hard copies of it with them, along with one of their original photo identity cards, like voter card, pan card, Aadhar card or driving licence, to examination centres.

