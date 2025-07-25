Navodaya Admission: JNVST Class 6 registration ends soon, link to apply

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) will close the online application process for Class 6 admission to Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) soon. Eligible candidates can apply for the JNV Selection Test or JNVST 2025 up to July 29 at cbseitms.rcil.gov.in/nvs. Navodaya Admission: JNVST Class 6 registration ends soon (Representational image)(Unsplash)

At present, 654 JNVs are functional in 27 states and 8 Union Territories (UTs).

The entrance test will be held in two phases. The first phase is scheduled for Saturday, December 13. In this phase, JNVST will be conducted at Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh (except Dibang Valley & Tawang Districts), Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh (except Chamba, Kinnaur, Mandi, Sirmour, Kullu, Lahaul & Spiti, Solan and Shimla Districts), Jammu & Kashmir (only for Jammu-I, Jammu-II, Samba & Udhampur) Jharkhand, Kerala, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Orissa, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tripura, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand & West Bengal (except Darjeeling), Union Territories of Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Dadar & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu, Delhi, Lakshadweep and Puducherry.

The second phase will be held on Saturday, Aprill 11 for Jammu and Kashmir (except Jammu-I, Jammu-II, Samba & Udhampur), Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and in the Districts of Dibang Valley and Tawang of Arunachal Pradesh, in the Districts of Chamba, Kinnaur, Mandi, Sirmour, Kullu, Lahaul & Spiti, Solan and Shimla of Himachal Pradesh, in the District of Darjeeling of West Bengal, and Leh & Kargil districts of UT Ladakh.

JNVST 2025: Documents required

The following documents in soft form (JPG format of size between 10 to 100 kb) will be required:

• Photograph

• Signature of parent

• Signature of candidate

• Aadhaar details/ Residence certificate issued by the competent Government

authority.

Basic details of candidate like state, district, block, Aadhaar number, APAAR ID, PEN number etc.

Candidates have to fill up the online form and upload the photograph along with the signatures of both the candidate and his/her parent. The

Here is the direct link to apply