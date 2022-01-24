NBEMS FDST 2021 admit cards released, here’s how to download hall tickets

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) released admit cards for Foreign Dental Screening Test (FDST) 2021 on their website on January 24, 2022. Candidates can visit the https://nbe.edu.in/ and download the FDST 2021 Admit Cards.

How to download FDST 2021 Admit Cards

• Visit the website - https://nbe.edu.in/

• Click on FDST

• A Candidate Login Page will be displayed

• Enter Application ID and Date of Birth to Login

• The FDST 2021 Admit Cards will be displayed on the screen

<strong>Direct link to download NBEMS FDST 2021 admit cards</strong>

Candidates are advised to download and print FDST 2021 admit cards for future reference.

The NBEMS will conduct the FDST 2021 examination on January 28, 2022. The Board will declare the results by February 21, 2022. The examination will be held on a Computer-based platform at Delhi.

The Foreign Dental Screening Test will be held for Indian citizens or Overseas Indian citizens who have been awarded with MDS Degree/PG Diploma dental qualifications by dental institutions outside India.

The NBEMS is an autonomous organisation of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Candidates can contact NBEMS candidate care support at t 022 – 61087595/ 011- 45593000 or write an email at helpdesknbeexam@natboard.edu.in or https://exam.natboard.edu.in/communication.php?page=main for exam-related queries.