NEET Counselling 2022: State quota schedule released by MCC, see details

NEET Counselling 2022: State quota schedule released by MCC, see details

Published on Oct 05, 2022 08:36 AM IST

NEET 2022 Counselling: While the first round of MCC NEET counselling will take place from October 10 to 20, for 85% state quota seats, it should be from October 17 to 28, the committee has suggested.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has recently released the schedule for 15% all India quota (AIQ), deemed and central university NEET counselling, and recommended dates for holding state quota counselling.

While the first round of MCC NEET counselling will take place from October 10 to 20, for 85% state quota seats, it should be from October 17 to 28, the committee has suggested.

Aspirants should note that this schedule for state quota counselling is just indicative as state counselling authorities will publish separate schedules on their websites. In states like Tamil Nadu, Arunachal Pradesh and Odisha, the counselling process is already underway.

The last date for taking admission against a seat allotted in the first round of state quota counselling should be November 4, it said.

The second round of state quota NEET counselling 2022 will be from November 7 to 18 and the last date for joining an institution is November 21, the committee said.

The mop-up round will take place in December.

For the upcoming batch of undergraduate medical students, the academic session will begin on November 15. Check the schedule below for more information:

Wednesday, October 05, 2022
