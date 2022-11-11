NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Mop up round registration dates revised, notice here

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has revised NEET PG 2022 Counselling mop up round dates. Candidates who are waiting to register for the mop up round can check the official notice through the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

The fresh registration of mop up round has been extended upto November 13, 2022. The reset registration option is available upto November 13, 2022 till 9 am. The choice filling and choice locking option is also available till November 13, 2022. Candidates can apply for mop up round through these simple steps given below.

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: How to register for mop up round

Visit the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Click on NEET PG 2022 Counselling mop up round link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Earlier, the registration process for mop up round was scheduled from October 31 to November 4, 2022. The result was scheduled to be released on November 9, 2022 and the reporting was scheduled to be done from November 10 to November 14, 2022.

