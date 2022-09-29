NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Round 1 choice locking starts today at 3 pm on mcc.nic.in

Medical Counselling Committee will begin the NEET PG 2022 Counselling choice locking facility from September 29, 2022 onwards. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling and have filled the choices can avail this facility for Round 1 through the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

The link to lock the choices will be activated at 3 pm today. As per the revised schedule, the seat processing of Round 1 will be done on September 30, 2022. The choice filling facility can be done till tomorrow, September 30, 2022.

The declaration of provisional and final result will be on September 30 and the reporting for Round 1 can be done from October 1 to October 7, 2022. The candidates are advised to keep in touch with the MCC website for latest updates and make travel arrangements only after declaration of ‘Final Result’.

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: How to lock choices

To lock the choices, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Click on NEET PG 2022 Counselling link and fill in the required details.

Fill in the choice form and lock the choices.

Once done, click on submit.

Your choices have been locked.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.