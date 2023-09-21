NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Round 3 & Stray Vacancy Round revised schedule out at mcc.nic.in

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has released revised schedule for NEET PG 2023 Counselling Round 3 and Stray Vacancy Round on September 21, 2023. Candidates can check the revised schedule on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Round 3 & Stray Vacancy Round revised schedule out

The revised schedule has been released as MoHFW on September 20 has reduced the qualifying percentile to zero for all categories.

As per the revised schedule, the fresh registration for Round 3 will begin on September 22 and will end on September 25, 2023. The choice filling and locking facility will be done from September 22 to September 25, 2023. The seat allotment processing will be done from September 26 to September 27, 2023.

The seat allotment result will be published on September 28, 2023 and reporting at college can be done from September 29 to October 6, 2023.

The stray vacancy round registration will begin on October 9, 2023 and the last date to apply is till October 11, 2023. The choice filling and locking can be done from October 9 to 11, 2023. The processing of seat allotment will be done from October 12 to October 13, 2023.

As per the schedule, the publication of result will be on October 14 and reporting at allotted colleges can be done from October 15 to October 20, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of MCC.

