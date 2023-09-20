News / Education / Admissions / NEET PG 2023 Counselling: MoHFW reduces cut off percentile to zero for all categories, notice here

NEET PG 2023 Counselling: MoHFW reduces cut off percentile to zero for all categories, notice here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Sep 20, 2023 06:57 PM IST

NEET PG 2023 Counselling cut off percentile has been reduced to zero for all categories.

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, MoHFW has reduced the cut off percentile for NEET PG 2023 Counselling. The qualifying percentile has been reduced to zero across all categories. The official notice is available to candidates on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

NEET PG 2023 Counselling: MoHFW reduces cut off percentile to zero (HT File Photo)
The official notice reads, “It is for the information to candidates that vide Letter No. U-12021/07/2023-MEC (Pt-I) dated 20.09.2023 (Copy attached below), the qualifying percentile for PG Courses (Medical/ Dental) for NEET PG Counselling 2023 has been reduced to ‘ZERO’ across all categories by MoHFW.”

The Committee has further decided that fresh registration and choice filling for Round 3 of PG Counselling will be opened again for the candidates who have become eligible after reduction of percentile. The eligible candidates can register and participate in Round-3 of counselling.

Those candidates who have already registered need not register again. They will be allowed to edit their choices. A fresh schedule for Round-3 onwards for PG Counselling will be put up on MCC website soon. For more related details candidates can check the official site of MCC.

Official Notice Here

