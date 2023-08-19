Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has begun the choice filling and locking process for NEET PG's second round of counselling today, August 19. Candidates can select their preferred courses and institution on the official website at mcc.nic.in. NEET PG 2023 round 2 choice filling process begins today at mcc.nic.in(HT File Photo)

The second round of NEET PG choice filling and locking will last till August 22. The seat allocation for this round will be declared on August 25. Applicants who have been allotted seats in the second round of NEET PG counselling have to upload supporting documents by August 26. From August 27 to September 4, they must report to the allotted college or institute. The institutions will conduct student verification on September 5 and 6.

NEET PG 2023: How to do choice filling

Visit the MCC website at mcc.nic.in

Log in through your credentials

Start filling your choices of course and college for NEET PG seat allotment

Fill in your desired choices and lock

Take the printout of filled choices for future reference.

