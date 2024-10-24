NEET PG 2024 Live Updates: MCC NEET PG counselling schedule releasing soon at mcc.nic.in

NEET PG 2024 Live Updates: The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will release the NEET PG 2024 counselling schedule soon. Candidates who are waiting for the counselling schedule can check it on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in after it is released. The date and time of the release of the NEET PG Schedule have not been announced yet. However, the official website reads, “PG Counselling Schedule 2024 will be available soon.”...Read More

The registration process for all India quota PG admissions started on September 20, 2024. The registration link for Round 1 counselling is available on the MCC website.

The NEET PG counselling schedule will encompass dates of all rounds of counselling registration, seat allotment result, reporting dates, and other information will be shared.

There will be four rounds of AIQ counseling i.e. Round 1, Round 2, Round 3 and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round. The complete schedule will have details of all the rounds. Follow the blog for latest updates on schedule, date and time of release and other details.