NEET PG 2024 Live Updates: MCC NEET PG counselling schedule releasing soon at mcc.nic.in
NEET PG 2024 Live Updates: The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will release the NEET PG 2024 counselling schedule soon. Candidates who are waiting for the counselling schedule can check it on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in after it is released. The date and time of the release of the NEET PG Schedule have not been announced yet. However, the official website reads, “PG Counselling Schedule 2024 will be available soon.”...Read More
The registration process for all India quota PG admissions started on September 20, 2024. The registration link for Round 1 counselling is available on the MCC website.
The NEET PG counselling schedule will encompass dates of all rounds of counselling registration, seat allotment result, reporting dates, and other information will be shared.
There will be four rounds of AIQ counseling i.e. Round 1, Round 2, Round 3 and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round. The complete schedule will have details of all the rounds. Follow the blog for latest updates on schedule, date and time of release and other details.
i. Allotment Letter issued by MCC (Essential document).
ii. Admit Card issued by NBE.
iii. Result/Rank Letter issued by NBE.
iv. Mark Sheets of MBBS/BDS 1st, 2nd & 3rd Professional Examinations.
v. MBBS/ BDS Degree Certificate/ Provisional Certificate. (Essential document).
Check eligibility criteria
All the candidates who have qualified for All India Quota seats on the basis of their rank in NEET PG conducted by NBE will be eligible for the Fifty percent (50%) AIQ seats of Central University
How to apply for counselling?
Visit the official website of MCC NEET at mcc.nic.in.
Click on NEET PG counselling link available on the top bar of the page.
A new page will open where the registration link will be given.
Click on the link and register yourself.
Once done, fill the application form and pay the application fee.
Click on submit and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
