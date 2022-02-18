Home / Education / Admissions / NEET PG Counseling 2022: Round 2 provisional result released, check here
admissions

NEET PG Counseling 2022: Round 2 provisional result released, check here

NEET PG Counseling 2022 Round 2 provisional result has been released. Candidates can check the result on mcc.nic.in. 
NEET PG Counseling 2022: Round 2 provisional result released, check here
NEET PG Counseling 2022: Round 2 provisional result released, check here
Published on Feb 18, 2022 08:51 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Medical Counseling Committee, MCC has released NEET PG Counseling 2022 Round 2 seat allotment provisional result. Candidates who have applied for the counseling round can check the provisional result on the official site of MCC on mcc.nic.in. The result was released on February 17, 2022. 

As per the official notice, the provisional Result for Round-2 of NEET PG Counselling 2021 (for MD/MS/DIPLOMA/DNB Courses) is now available. The provisional result is only indicative in nature and subject to change. The candidates cannot claim any right over the allotted seat in the provisional result and the provisional result cannot be challenged before the Court of Law. 

&lt;strong&gt;Direct link to check round 2 allotment result&amp;nbsp;&lt;/strong&gt;

NEET PG Counseling 2022 Round 2 provisional result: How to check 

To check the provisional result candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of MCC on mcc.nic.in.
  • Click on NEET PG link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
  • The result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Candidates are advised to approach the allotted college/institute only after the declaration of Final Result and only after downloading the allotment letter from the MCC website.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neet pg education
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 18, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out