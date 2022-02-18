NEET PG Counseling 2022: Round 2 provisional result released, check here

Medical Counseling Committee, MCC has released NEET PG Counseling 2022 Round 2 seat allotment provisional result. Candidates who have applied for the counseling round can check the provisional result on the official site of MCC on mcc.nic.in. The result was released on February 17, 2022.

As per the official notice, the provisional Result for Round-2 of NEET PG Counselling 2021 (for MD/MS/DIPLOMA/DNB Courses) is now available. The provisional result is only indicative in nature and subject to change. The candidates cannot claim any right over the allotted seat in the provisional result and the provisional result cannot be challenged before the Court of Law.

<strong>Direct link to check round 2 allotment result&nbsp;</strong>

NEET PG Counseling 2022 Round 2 provisional result: How to check

To check the provisional result candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of MCC on mcc.nic.in.

Click on NEET PG link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Candidates are advised to approach the allotted college/institute only after the declaration of Final Result and only after downloading the allotment letter from the MCC website.