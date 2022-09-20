NEET PG Counselling 2022: Choice filling for MCC round 1 begins today

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin choice filling for the first round of NEET PG 2022 counselling today, September 21. Candidates who have qualified in NEET PG and are participating in the counselling process for 50% all India quota seats can fill and lock their choices of medical colleges on mcc.nic.in.

The deadline for the choice filling and locking is September 25 till 11: 55 pm.

Registration for the first round of NEET PG 2022 counselling will end on September 23. Seat allotment result will be out on September 28 and after that, selected candidates can report for admission from September 29 to October 4.

NEET PG counselling schedule

There will be one more round of NEET PG counselling for AIQ seats, followed by mop-up and stray vacancy rounds for some seats.

NEET PG 2022 counselling choice filling: How to apply

Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on “PG Medical Counselling”.

Login with your credentials.

Fill and lock choices.

Submit.

Take print out of the page for future use.

While MCC has started the process for NEET counselling for postgraduate courses, there is no update yet on when will NEET UG counselling for 15% all India quota (AIQ) seats will begin.