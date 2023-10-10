News / Education / Admissions / NEET PG Counselling 2023: Stray vacancy round registration ends tomorrow at mcc.nic.in

HT Education Desk, New Delhi
Oct 10, 2023

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will close the registration process for NEET PG Counselling 2023 stray vacancy round on October 11, 2023. Candidates who want to apply can do it through the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

NEET PG Counselling 2023: Stray vacancy round registration ends tomorrow (HT File Photo)
The choice filling and locking facility will also end tomorrow, October 11, 2023. The seat allotment processing will be done from October 12 to October 13, 2023. The seat allotment result will be released on October 14, 2023. Candidates who have been allotted a seat can report to the allotted college from October 15 to October 20, 2023.

Direct link to apply for NEET PG Counselling 2023

NEET PG Counselling 2023: How to apply for stray vacancy round

To apply online for the counselling last round, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.
  • Click on NEET PG Counselling 2023 stray vacancy round registration link available on the home page.
  • Enter the required details and click on submit.
  • Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Click on submit and download the confirmation page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration fees is 1000/- for UR/EWS category candidates and 500/- for ST/SC/OBC/PwD category candidates for AIQ. For deemed universities, the fees is 5000/. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC.

