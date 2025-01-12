NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 3 choice filling resumes today, allotment results on Jan 18

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC, will resume the NEET PG Round 3 choice-filling process from Sunday, January 12, 2025. Registered candidates can fill in their choices on the official website at mcc.nic.in. NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 3 choice filling will begin on Sunday, January 12, 2025.

Furthermore, the deadline to apply for Round 3 has also been extended to January 15, 2025 up to 12 noon.

According to the revised schedule, the window for choice filling will be open till January 16, 2025 up to 8 AM. Choice Locking will begin from January 15, 8 PM up to January 16, 8 AM.

The seat allotment process will be carried out from January 16 to January 17, 2025, and the seat allotment results for round 3 will be released on January 18, 2025.

Candidates will be have to report to their allotted colleges between January 18 to January 25, 2025.

The verification of joined candidates' data by institutes shared by MCC will be carried out from January 27 to January 28, 2025.

Earlier, the registration process for Round 3 was halted following MCC's official notice wherein it had announced the decision to reduce the cut-off percentile for NEET PG counselling 2024. In the notice, the MCC said, “It is for the information to candidates that as per decision taken by MoHFW in consultation with NMC, the percentile for NEET PG counselling 2024 has been lowered.”

The notice stated that candidates belonging to the General Category/EWS category will be eligible to participate in the counselling on securing 15 percentile and above.

Likewise, candidates belonging to the SC/ST/OBC/ PwD category can participate in counselling on securing 10 percentile and above.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of MCC.