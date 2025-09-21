NEET PG Counselling 2025 Live News: Where how to check MCC NEET PG schedule when out

NEET PG Counselling 2025 Live News: Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has not yet released NEET PG Counselling 2025 schedule. The counselling schedule for postgraduate courses when released will be available to candidates on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. The date and time of release of schedule has not been announced yet....Read More

The NEET PG counselling schedule will comprise of dates of registration, choice filling and locking, seat allotment processing, seat allotment results, and reporting at allotted colleges.

These dates will be available for all the rounds that the Committee will conduct the counselling. The counselling is held in four rounds- AIQ counselling, rounds 1, 2, 3, and the Stray Vacancy Round.

Eligible candidate can submit the NEET-PG Counselling application/registration form only once. Those found to have submitted more than one application/registration form for NEET-PG Counselling shall be debarred from the NEET-PG Counselling allotment process, his/her candidature shall be cancelled, and further action as deemed appropriate by the MCC of DGHS, MoHFW shall be taken. Follow the blog for latest updates on counselling dates, how to apply, seat allotment date and other details.