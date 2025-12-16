NEET PG Counselling 2025: Round 2 allotment result today at mcc.nic.in

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will announce the seat allotment result for the second round of NEET PG counselling 2025 today, December 16.

After the announcement, candidates who have participated in this round of NEET PG counselling can check their allotment results on the official website, mcc.nic.in.

As per the schedule, candidates who get a seat in this round need to report to the allotted institute and join between December 17 and December 25.

Institutes will verify the data of the joined candidates and share it with MCC by December 26.