NEET PG Counselling 2026: Stray vacancy round dates revised, check new schedule here

The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has revised the NEET PG Counselling 2026 stray vacancy round dates. Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can check the new schedule through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

As per the revised schedule, the online stray vacancy round registration process will begin on February 16, 2026. The registration process will get over pn February 18, 2026. The choice filling process will open on February 16 and will close on February 19, 2026. The choice locking facility will be available on February 19, 2026.

The seat allotment processing will be done on February 20, 2026 and the result will be out on February 21, 2026. All candidates who have been allotted seats can report to the colleges or institutes from February 22 to 28, 2026.

NEET PG Counselling 2026: How to apply for stray vacancy round To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

2. Click on NEET PG Counselling 2026 stray vacancy round registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and your application is submitted.

7. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

