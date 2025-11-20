NEET PG Seat Allotment Result 2025 LIVE: Round 1 allotment results releasing today at mcc.nic.in
NEET PG Seat Allotment Result 2025 LIVE: The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will release the NEET PG Seat Allotment Result 2025 on November 20, 2025. The Round 1 seat allotment results when out will be available to candidates on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. The reporting and joining of candidates will be done from November 21 to November 27, 2025. The verification of joined candidates data by institutes can be done from November 28 to November 30, 2025....Read More
To check the seat allotment result, candidates can follow the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.
2. Click on NEET PG Seat Allotment Result 2025 link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and your seat allotment result will be displayed.
5. Check the seat allotment result and download it.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
NEET PG Seat Allotment Result 2025 LIVE: The verification of joined candidates data by institutes can be done from November 28 to November 30, 2025.
NEET PG Seat Allotment Result 2025 LIVE: The reporting and joining of candidates will be done from November 21 to November 27, 2025.
NEET PG Seat Allotment Result 2025 LIVE: The Round 1 seat allotment results when out will be available to candidates on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.
