NEET PG Seat Allotment Result 2025 LIVE: Round 1 allotment results releasing today at mcc.nic.in

To check the seat allotment result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

2. Click on NEET PG Seat Allotment Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your seat allotment result will be displayed.

5. Check the seat allotment result and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

