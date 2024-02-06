Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will close the registration process for NEET SS 2023 Counselling on February 6, 2024. Candidates can apply online through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. NEET SS 2023 Counselling: Last date to register today for special round

The choice filling begins on February 5 and will close on February 7, 2024. The processing of seat allotment can be done from February 7 to February 8, 2024. The result will be announced on February 9, 2024. Reporting can be done from February 10 to February 15, 2024.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Direct link to apply for NEET SS 2023 Counselling special round

NEET SS 2023 Counselling: How to apply

To apply for the special round, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Click on NEET SS 2023 Counselling special round registration link available on the home page.

Register yourself and login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

At the time of registration candidates have to pay two kinds of fee: a) Non-Refundable Registration fee of Rs. 5000/- b) Refundable Security fee Rs. 2, 00,000/-. Security amount deposited will be refunded only after the completion of counseling. No requisition of refund will be entertained during the counseling. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC.