Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has started the registration process for NEET SS 2023 Counselling special round. Candidates who want to apply for the special round counselling can do it through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. NEET SS 2023 Counselling: Special round registration begins, link here

The registration process begins today, February 5 and will end on February 6, 2024. The choice filling begins on February 5 and will close on February 7, 2024. The processing of seat allotment can be done from February 7 to February 8, 2024. The result will be announced on February 9, 2024. Reporting can be done from February 10 to February 15, 2024.

NEET SS 2023 Counselling: How to register for special round

To apply for the special round, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Click on NEET SS 2023 Counselling special round registration link available on the home page.

Register yourself and login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The qualifying percentile for NEET SS Counselling 2023 has been reduced by NBEMS. Those candidates who have completed their PG Degree as per NMC norms and have taken NEET-SS 2023 exam for the academic year 2023 are eligible to participate in the upcoming special round of NEET-SS Counselling. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NBEMS.

Official Schedule Here