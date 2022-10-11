Home / Education / Admissions / NEET UG 2022 Counselling: MCC issues imp notice for PwD candidates at mcc.nic.in

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: MCC issues imp notice for PwD candidates at mcc.nic.in

admissions
Published on Oct 11, 2022 01:11 PM IST

MCC has released notice or NEET UG 2022 Counselling PwD candidates. Candidates can check the complete details below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has issued an important notice for NEET UG 2022 counselling PwD candidates. The official notice is available to candidates on the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

As per the official notice, MCC has informed that candidates who want to get PwD certificates by the NEET Disability Certification Centres for the upcoming UG Counselling 2022 can get it on or before October 16, 2022. Hence, the candidates who have registered themselves as PwD on NTA website and want to avail the benefit of PwD reservation should get the disability certificate issued from any one of the designated NEET Disability Certification Centre.

The registration process will commence on October 11, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can follow the instructions given below.

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: How to register

  • Visit the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.
  • Click on NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 1 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the registration details and click on submit.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment.
  • Once done click on submit.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

