NEET UG 2022 Counselling: MCC releases revised schedule of stray round

admissions
Published on Dec 22, 2022 12:34 PM IST

NEET UG 2022 Counselling stray round revised schedule has been released. Candidates can check the dates on the official notice given below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Medical Counselling Committee has released NEET UG 2022 Counselling revised schedule of stray round. The revised schedule for stray round is available to candidates on the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

The schedule for stray round has been revised as many states had delayed the mop up round schedule. The delay in mop up round made the competent authority to delay the conduction of Stray Vacancy Round of UG Counselling to restrict overlapping between Stray Vacancy Round of MCC and Mop round of states.

As per the schedule, the opting out by candidates who do not want to participate in stray vacancy round can be done from December 17 to December 20, 2022. The processing of seat allotment will be done from December 21 to December 22, 2022. The result will be announced on December 23 and reporting will be done from December 24 to December 28, 2022.

The last date of joining/ admission (for MBBS) in UG counselling 2022 to be conducted by states is December 28, 2022. There will be 2nd Mop Up Round and Stray Vacancy Round for BDS and B.Sc (Nursing) seats, the schedule for which will be uploaded on MCC website soon.

Official Notice Here

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams
