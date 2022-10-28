NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Round 1 reporting date extended till October 29

Medical Counselling Committee has extended the NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 1 reporting date. The reporting date that was earlier on October 28, 2022, has been extended till October 29, 2022. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

The reporting date have been extended after MCC received requests and representations from students and participating colleges for extension of time of reporting. As per the notice, “hence to facilitate students and institutes the competent authority has decided to extend the Reporting for Round-1 of UG Counselling 2022 upto 04:00 P.M of 29.10.2022.”

Meanwhile, the Committee few days back have released a notice for Round 1 registered candidates. MCC has allowed candidates to resign from the seat of Round-1 till 05:00 P.M of November 1, 2022 after which they will be considered as part of Round-2 and same rules will apply on them as applicable for Round- 2 of counselling.

The Round 2 registration process will begin on November 2 and will end on November 7, 2022. The choice filling can be done from November 3 to November 8, 2022.

