Home / Education / Admissions / NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Round 1 reporting date extended till October 29

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Round 1 reporting date extended till October 29

admissions
Published on Oct 28, 2022 08:11 PM IST

NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 1 reporting date have been extended till October 29, 2022. Candidates can check the notice below.

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Round 1 reporting date extended till October 29(HT File)
NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Round 1 reporting date extended till October 29(HT File)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Medical Counselling Committee has extended the NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 1 reporting date. The reporting date that was earlier on October 28, 2022, has been extended till October 29, 2022. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

The reporting date have been extended after MCC received requests and representations from students and participating colleges for extension of time of reporting. As per the notice, “hence to facilitate students and institutes the competent authority has decided to extend the Reporting for Round-1 of UG Counselling 2022 upto 04:00 P.M of 29.10.2022.”

Meanwhile, the Committee few days back have released a notice for Round 1 registered candidates. MCC has allowed candidates to resign from the seat of Round-1 till 05:00 P.M of November 1, 2022 after which they will be considered as part of Round-2 and same rules will apply on them as applicable for Round- 2 of counselling.

The Round 2 registration process will begin on November 2 and will end on November 7, 2022. The choice filling can be done from November 3 to November 8, 2022.

Official Notice Here

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
education
education

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 28, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out