NEET UG Counselling 2025: Choice locking begins today at 8 pm, choice filling underway

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will begin the choice locking facility for NEET UG Counselling 2025 from August 6, 2025 onwards. The link to fill choices will be activated at 8 pm today. Candidates who want to fill the choices and lock it can do it from the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. NEET UG Counselling 2025: Choice locking begins today at 8 pm

As per the revised schedule, the choice filling can be done till 8 am of August 7, 2025 and choice locking for Round 1 can be done from August 6 to August 7, 2025.

Seat processing for Round 1 will be from August 7 to August 8, 2025, and result declaration will be on August 9, 2025. The reporting for Round 1 is from August 9 to August 18, 2025.

NEET UG Counselling 2025: How to fill and lock choices

To fill the choices and lock it, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

2. Click on registration link available on NEET UG counselling page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Fill the choices as per your need and lock it.

5. Click on submit.

6. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This is the second time, MCC has released the revised NEET UG counselling schedule. As per the revised schedule, the registration date for Round 1 has been extended till August 6, 2025 upto 3 pm. The reset registration for Round 1 will be available till 12 noon of August 6. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC.