NEET UG Counselling 2025: MCC withdraws Round 2 allotment results, to notify revised date soon; check notice

The Medical Counselling Committee has decided to withdraw the recently released MCC NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2025. NEET UG Counselling 2025: MCC has withdrawn the Round 2 allotment results. (HT File)

In an official notice, the committee stated that it received information from Government Medical Colleges that they have “inadvertently submitted twice the number of seats for Round-II of UG Counselling 2025 than those actually available with them and those seats have got allotted in Round II.”

There, the MCC said, it has directed to revise the result of Round 2 of UG Counselling 2025. “The final result dated September 18, 2025, is being withdrawn for revision and the reporting has been put on halt,” the notice added.

Further, MCC stated that candidates are advised to wait for the revised final result of Round 2 of NEET UG Counselling 2025 before proceeding for reporting.

The MCC NEET UG 2025 final seat allotment result for Round 2 were earlier released on the official website mcc.nic.in.

The registration process for MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 started on September 4, 2025. The choice filling window closed on September 15, 2025.

There will be three rounds of counselling, followed by a stray vacancy round.

A total of 2276069 candidates registered for the exam, out of which 2209318 candidates appeared, and a total of 1236531 candidates passed the medical entrance examination.

For more related details, candidates are advised to check the official website of MCC.