NID admissions 2023:Registration date extended till Dec 22 at admissions.nid.edu

admissions
Published on Dec 17, 2022 12:13 PM IST

National Institute of Design has extended the last date to fill out the NID DAT 2023 application form from December 16 to December 22, 2022.

ByHT Education Desk

The National Institute of Design has extended the deadline for submitting the NID Design Aptitude Test (DAT) 2023 application form from December 16 to December 22, 2022. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website at admissions.nid.edu.

The Design Aptitude Test (DAT) Prelims will be conducted on January 8, 2023. The Admit Cards for DAT Prelims will be released on January 2, 2023.

NID admissions 2023Important Dates
Last Date for online submission of application form without late fees December 22
Last Date for online submission of applications with late feesDecember 25
Window to edit application formsDecember 25 to December 27
Download Admit Cards for DAT PrelimsJanuary 2, 2023

NID admissions 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at admissions.nid.edu

On the homepage, click on the Sign-up button

Next, fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Submit and take the printout.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
Saturday, December 17, 2022
