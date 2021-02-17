NIFT admission test 2021 answer key released, raise objections now

National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has released the answer key for the General Ability test (GAT) 2021 on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can view the answer key and submit their objections online till 10am on February 20. The answer key can be viewed and challenged at nift.ac.in.

NIFT GAT 2021 examination was held on February 14.

Here’s the direct link to check the NIFT GAT 2021 answer key.

To view the answer key candidate should fill in his/her roll no, programme, date of birth and question booklet series.

Candidates can challenge the answer key by submitting valid and specific inputs in the space provided in the portal. Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key will have to pay ₹500 as processing charge per question, which will be refunded if the objection is found valid. The key will also be revised accordingly, if an objection is found correct by the experts. Written test result will be declared after modifications, if any, are incorporated in the answer keys wherever required.

No objection will be entertained from candidates through any other mode such as email, postal letter, etc.