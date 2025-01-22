NIIT University opens early admissions for the batch of 2025, details inside

NIIT University (NU) invites applications from interested individuals as the university announces early admission for the academic year 2025. With limited seats available through early admission, selection is on a first-come, first-served basis for those who meet the admission criteria. Students applying with JEE scores are exempted from the NU Aptitude Test (NUAT) and can appear directly for Personal Interaction with the faculty panel. (HT archive)

Regarding admissions:

Admissions are now open to new-age programmes such as BTech in Data Science, BTech in Cyber Security, BTech in IoT and Automation and Integrated Masters in Business Administration. Students can also opt for BTech in Computer Science & Engineering, BTech in Electronics & Communication Engineering, BTech in Biotechnology, 5-year integrated Mtech and 3-year BBA programmes after class 12, informed the university.

Students applying with JEE scores are exempted from the NU Aptitude Test (NUAT) and can appear directly for Personal Interaction with the faculty panel. Scholarship options with awards ranging from ₹50,000 to ₹200,000 annually are available for eligible students, mentioned the press release.

“We strive to cultivate a culture of continuous learning, collaboration, and building global awareness, ensuring that our graduates are equipped not just to face the future, but to shape it. By empowering students with the tools to navigate complex challenges and seize new opportunities, we are preparing them to lead and drive positive change in today’s dynamic environment," said Prof Prakash Gopalan, President, NIIT University.

NU’s BTech programmes allocate 35% of their weightage to practical learning opportunities. Through its Centre for Industrial Collaboration (CIC) , the university invites top companies to participate in the summer internship and Industry Practice programmes, informed the university.

