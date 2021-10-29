Home / Education / Admissions / NIOS Oct-Nov Exam 2021: Vocational & D.El.Ed course registration dates released
NIOS Oct-Nov Exam 2021 vocational & D.El.Ed course registration dates have been released. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of NIOS. 
Published on Oct 29, 2021 01:02 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

National Institute of Open Schooling has released NIOS Oct-Nov Exam 2021 vocational & D.El.Ed course registration dates. The registration for both vocational course and D.El.Ed examination will begin on November 1, 2021 and will end on November 20, 2021. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of NIOS on nios.ac.in.

Candidates will have to pay 100/- as application fees from November 21 to November 25, 2021 and candidates with late fees of 1500/- can apply online from November 26 to November 30, 2021. To apply for the examination candidates can apply online through these simple steps given below. 

Check Official Notice here 

NIOS Oct-Nov Exam 2021: How to register

  • Visit the official site of NIOS on sdmis.nios.ac.in.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Once done click on submit.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees should be paid online and not offline for D.El.Ed, as per the official notice. Candidates can check the official website for more details. 

