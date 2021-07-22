NRTI Admissions 2021-22: Last date for online registration extended

National Rail and Transport Institute has extended the last date of registration for 2021-22 session admissions. The last date for the application for BBA, BSc, MSc MBA, and PGDM programmes has been extended till August 21. The deadline for B.Tech. programmes have been extended till September 15.

The NRTI UG and PG Entrance Tests will be held in the 1st week of September 2021.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of the National Rail and Transport Institute at https://www.nrti.edu.in/

NRTI 2021 admissions Application fee:

The candidates from the General, EWS, OBC categories have to pay ₹500 as an application fee. The candidates from SC/ST/PwD category have to pay 250 as an application fee.

NRTI 2021 Admissions: Selection process

The Selection of BBA, BSc programmes will be based on scores in NRTI UG Entrance Test. The Selection to B.Tech. programmes will be based on JEE Mains 2021 scores.

Shortlisted applicants for PG Diploma programmes will be required to attend an interview; admission will be granted depending on the overall outcome.

Applicants for the MSc programmes shortlisted on the basis of the NRTI PG Entrance Test will be required to appear for a subject test and interview; admission will be offered based on overall results. Applicants to MBA programmes with valid CAT (2020), XAT (2021), or MAT (after May 2020) scores may be excluded from the PG admission test. Applicants who have been shortlisted based on their performance in the NRTI PG Entrance Test or the above-mentioned CAT/XAT/MAT will be required to attend a personal interview; admission will be granted depending on overall results.

NRTI Admission 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website of NRTI at https://www.nrti.edu.in/

On the home page click on the register tab

Click against the course you want to apply

Register yourself and fill in all the required details

After registration,

you will receive Login and password

Fill the application form and upload all the necessary documents

Submit the application form and keep the hard copy of the same for future use

Candidates can check the revised schedule here