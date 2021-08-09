NTA GAT-B, BET 2021 admit cards released on nta.ac.in, direct link

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday released the Graduate Aptitude Test Biotechnology/ Biotechnology Eligibility Test (GAT-B/BET) 2021 admit cards on its official website. Candidates who have applied for the GAT-B/BET 2021 examination can download the admit card from the official site of NTA at nta.ac.in or dbt.nta.ac.in. The GAT-B/BET 2021 examination will be conducted on August 14, 2021 in computer-based test mode.

Candidate may please note that admit card will not be sent by post, reads the official notice.

NTA GAT-B, BET 2021 admit cards 2021: How to download

• Visit the website of NTA on dbt.nta.ac.in

• Click on the link that reads, “Download GAT-B & BET-2021" on the home page

• On the next page, applicants will see two options to log in- either via application number and password or through application number and date of birth. Click on any

• Enter the login details and click on submit

• Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

• Check the admit card and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.