NTA JIPMAT 2021 registration begins at jipmat.nta.ac.in, here's direct link

NTA JIPMAT 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has invited online applications for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2021 on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the JIPMAT 2021 examination online at jipmat.nta.ac.in on or before April 30, 2021, until 5 pm. The application correction facility will be available from May 5 to 10, 2021.

The agency will conduct the computer-based entrance examination on June 20, 2021, at various centres, from 3 to 5:30 pm.

"Candidates should have passed 10+2/XII/HSC examination in arts/commerce/science stream or equivalent with 60% (55% for candidates from SC/ST/PwD) or more in the year 2019, 2020 or appearing in 2021. The candidate must have passed class 10th examination with 60% (55% for candidates from SC/ST/PwD) or more in the year not before 2017," reads the official notice.

The agency conducts the entrance examination for admission to 5-Year Integrated Program in Management in IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu.

Applicants belonging to the General (UR)/ OBC-(NCL)/ EWS category are required to pay an application fee of ₹2000. However, transgender candidates from the above-mentioned category will have to pay ₹1000 as a registration fee. For SC/ST/PwD candidates, the registration fee is ₹1000.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification

