OJEE 2021 results declared at ojee.nic.in, direct link for rank card

OJEE 2021 results: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination committee has declared the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2021 result on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for OJEE 2021 can check their results on the official website at ojee.nic.in.

The OJEE 2021 examination was held on September 6, 7, 8, 9, 15, 16, and 18 in the computer-based mode in three shifts.

According to an official statement, 65, 763 candidates registered for the exam, 49,360 candidates took the test, and 49,279 candidates were allotted ranks in their respective courses.

How to download OJEE-2021 result:

Visit the official website at ojee.nic.in

Click on the link that reads, "Rank card- OJEE 2021"

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The OJEE 2021 result will be displayed on the screen

Download the result and take its printout for future use