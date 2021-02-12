Online GMAT exam to now have Analytical Writing Assessment section
The Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT), accepted as an admission criterion by over 2,300 business schools across the globe, will now include the Analytical Writing Assessment (AWA) section which was earlier omitted from the online exam.
The move is part of certain enhancements introduced by the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC), the administrator of the GMAT, in the online exam that provide additional flexibility for test takers and create greater parity with the test centre exam experience.
According to GMAC officials, to respond to the rapidly changing marketing dynamics, some GMAT features were omitted from the initial GMAT online exam launch, including the AWA section.
However, the AWA section has remained an integral part of the GMAT exam, providing business schools with important insights and candidates with the opportunity to demonstrate critical thinking and the ability to communicate ideas, they said.
The GMAT online exam has evolved since the outset of COVID-19 from an interim to a permanent solution, supporting the ability to consistently evaluate talent in a virtual, ever-changing environment. In under a year, GMAC has released several enhancements to the GMAT online exam experience including the use of physical and online whiteboards, disability accommodations, and the option to retake the GMAT online exam.
“We’re focused on providing the flexibility and support to address the long-term needs of schools and test takers. As we continue to adjust to uncertainties of the new norm, our online exams become a vital standard option, providing test takers around the world with the confidence to test in a test centre or online to meet their business school application needs,” said Joy Jones, GMAC’s Chief Product Officer and General Manager of Assessments.
“There was an interest from schools to include the AWA online, and we worked to make this happen to support application cycle seasonality. We’ll continue to make investments that support our schools and test takers with enhanced and comparable online and test centre exam experiences,” he added.
Since the GMAT online exam launched, over 45,000 exams have been delivered in more than 150 countries, territories, and special administrative regions.
“The GMAT exam is a powerful tool for both business school candidates and admissions professionals to help make ‘right fit’ decisions for MBA and business master’s programs, which are seeing record numbers of applications,” said Jones.
“We believe that test takers globally should have the ability to choose how they test to achieve their best on exam day in pursuit of their goals. Our ongoing enhancements to the GMAT online exam help to ensure the options are consistent and that we continue to meet the evolving needs of candidates and business schools,” he added.
The GMAT exam is required for admissions in business schools and is designed to showcase the skills that are most relevant to the world's leading graduate business programs. Nine out of 10 new MBA enrolments globally are made using a GMAT score.
GMAC is a global non-profit association of 223 graduate business schools. It owns and administers the GMAT exam, used by more than 7,000 graduate programs worldwide.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IIFT MBA IB application correction window opens, here's direct link
- Candidates who have registered for the examination can make corrections on their application forms online at iift.nta.nic.in on or before February 12, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
School principals welcome nursery admission schedule announcement by Delhi govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi Nursery admissions 2021: Here is what you should know
- The last date to apply for the Delhi nursery admission is March 4, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Students from Bihar fail to qualify for Japanese scholarship
- Students from Bihar have failed to make the cut among 100 shortlisted from other Indian universities for the prestigious MEXT scholarship, offered by the government of Japan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi: Nursery admission process to begin from Feb 18, first list on March 20
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Want to study in Israel? Here's what you should know
- Students looking for high-quality education, where they can take an active role in their studies and learn from some of the best professors in the world, should look no further than Israel, says Professor Yaffa Zilbershats.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai colleges set to reopen, TISS still undecided
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MBBS admissions extended by a week to fill up vacant seats in deemed institutes
- Admissions to undergraduate medical courses across the country have been extended by another week following a Supreme Court order dated February 5.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 1600 FYJC aspirants admitted in Mumbai Colleges on Day 1 of FCFS round
- More than 1,600 aspirants of first year junior college (FYJC) bagged a seat at Mumbai colleges on the first day of the second first come, first served (FCFS) admission round that began on Monday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ISB secures 23rd position in FT Global MBA Rankings 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ATMA 2021 registration to end today, here's direct link
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the ATMA 2021 examination online at atmaaims.com.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IGNOU Admission 2021: Registration for January session courses begins
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the IGNOU January 2021 admission process online at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in on or before February 28, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE Main 2021: Registration deadline extended till Jan 23, here's direct link
- Candidates who have not yet submitted their application forms can apply online at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The last date to pay the registration fee is January 24, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra to start physical classes in colleges, varsities soon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi govt will soon begin nursery admission process: Kejriwal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox